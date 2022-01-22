Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $26,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

