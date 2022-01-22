Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. 7,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

