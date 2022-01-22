Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,282.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $15.03 million and $69,282.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,271,384 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

