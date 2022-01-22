Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,429 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $863,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

