Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 72,027 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,699 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 72,027 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,203 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Airlines Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,769 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.