Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,175 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

