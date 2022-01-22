Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $800.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $902.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

