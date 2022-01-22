Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSMX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSMX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

