Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Trading Up 10.2%

Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:BKKPF) was up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bangkok Bank Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

