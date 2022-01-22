Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,500 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

VMW stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

