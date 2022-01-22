Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,734 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.37% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $28,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $472.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

