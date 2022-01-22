Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 7,053 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,539 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $533.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

