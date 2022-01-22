Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,359,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.56% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

NYSE FORG opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. ForgeRock Inc has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

