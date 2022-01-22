Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.30% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $29,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 655,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

