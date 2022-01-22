Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,616 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.45.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $191.97 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.86 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,749 shares of company stock valued at $146,107,285 over the last quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

