Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 13,058 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.49% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 178.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 212,333 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

