Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 65,919 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

CTVA opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

