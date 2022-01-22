Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 9,491 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.46% of Toll Brothers worth $30,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after buying an additional 122,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

