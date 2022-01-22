Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.23% of Nutanix worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1,646.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 343,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.62 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

