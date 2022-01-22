Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $31,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NEM opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

