Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,301,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 170,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Match Group stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

