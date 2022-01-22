Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $12 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

