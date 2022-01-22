Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.17% of Discovery worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 10,736.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $31,674,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

