Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.53% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $99.52 and a 12 month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

