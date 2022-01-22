Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of PPL worth $29,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,028,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 910,748 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.