Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $30.92 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.30% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $128.20 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

