Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $32.50 Million Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 2.58% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

