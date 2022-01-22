Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $32.73 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.44% of Encompass Health worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

EHC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

