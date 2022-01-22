Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.67. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

