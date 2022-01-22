Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,957 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $313.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.