Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,702 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.14% of Generac worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 405.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $9,217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 21.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 77.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

Generac stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.73 and its 200 day moving average is $409.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.21 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

