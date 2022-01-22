Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.09.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.55.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

