Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,571 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.