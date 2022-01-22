Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

NSC opened at $276.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.93. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

