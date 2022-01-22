Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.