Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,555 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 695,355 shares of company stock worth $107,160,094 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

