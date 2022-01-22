Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,198 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

