Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,153 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $32,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

