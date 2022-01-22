Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.59% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

