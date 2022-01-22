Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.