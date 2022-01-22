Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

