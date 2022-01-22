Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.01

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.92. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 60,956 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

