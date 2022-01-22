Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 6.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $66,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.01 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.