Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 2,079 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

