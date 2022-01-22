Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 637 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

