Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

