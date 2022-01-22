Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of CGI worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in CGI by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

