Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.37.

NYSE EL opened at $297.02 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.54 and a 200-day moving average of $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

