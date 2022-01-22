Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of TELUS worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,037 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,137,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 238,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

