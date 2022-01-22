Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $70.82 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

